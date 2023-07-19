IRVING, Texas – East Carolina’s Starrett Vesper has been named the 2022-23 American Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Vesper is the first East Carolina athlete to win the award across men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field. The North Wales, Pa. native is the ninth Pirate to be named Sport Scholar Athlete of the Year. Kathryn Carson (women’s golf) and Ludgy Debaut (men’s basketball) did so for 2021-22. Vesper is an Exercise Physiology major with a 3.93 cumulative GPA to his credit.
During the 2022-23 indoor track & field season, Vesper earned a top-10 finish at the American Athletic Conference Championships in the pole vault, finishing ninth with a clearance of 4.64m (15-3.75). Vesper had a strong run throughout the indoor season with a pole vault victory at the DII Pre-Nationals meet and a seventh-place result at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech meet. Vesper ranks fourth in ECU history in the indoor pole vault with a mark set in 2022.
The American Athletic Conference’s Sport Scholar Athletes of the Year are chosen by the league’s Faculty Athlete Representatives (FAR) and receive a post-graduate, post-eligibility scholarship of $2,000 as well as a trophy for their accomplishment. To receive the award, nominees must maintain “excellent academic credentials and outstanding athletic performance” while being a minimum of a senior in academic standing.
2022-23 American Sport Scholar Athletes of the Year
Baseball – Brock Rodden, Wichita State
Football – Jason Johnson, UCF
Men’s Basketball – Sam Hines Jr., South Florida
Men’s Cross Country – Isaac Akers, Tulsa
Men’s Golf – Samuel Jean, Cincinnati
Men’s Soccer – Knut Ahlander, SMU
Men’s Indoor Track & Field – Starrett Vesper, East Carolina
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – Cormac Dalton, Tulsa
Men’s Swimming & Diving – Dominic Hoefer, SMU
Men’s Tennis – Thibault Frumholtz, Temple
Softball – Shannon Doherty, UCF
Women’s Basketball – Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida
Women’s Cross Country – Kat Pesendorfer, Tulsa
Women’s Golf – Lilly Thomas, Tulsa
Women’s Indoor Track & Field – Rayniah Jones, UCF
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – Latasha Smith, UCF
Women’s Lacrosse – Belle Mastropietro, Temple
Women’s Rowing – Karen Undset, Tulsa
Women’s Soccer – Mya Jones, Memphis
Women’s Swimming & Diving – Nicole Stambo, SMU
Women’s Tennis – Marie Mattel, UCF
Women’s Volleyball – McKenna Melville, UCF
Men’s At Large – Christopher Stoll, Sailing, Tulane
Women’s At Large – Margherita Calderaro, Fencing, Temple