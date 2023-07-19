IRVING, Texas – East Carolina’s Starrett Vesper has been named the 2022-23 American Athletic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.



Vesper is the first East Carolina athlete to win the award across men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field. The North Wales, Pa. native is the ninth Pirate to be named Sport Scholar Athlete of the Year. Kathryn Carson (women’s golf) and Ludgy Debaut (men’s basketball) did so for 2021-22. Vesper is an Exercise Physiology major with a 3.93 cumulative GPA to his credit.



During the 2022-23 indoor track & field season, Vesper earned a top-10 finish at the American Athletic Conference Championships in the pole vault, finishing ninth with a clearance of 4.64m (15-3.75). Vesper had a strong run throughout the indoor season with a pole vault victory at the DII Pre-Nationals meet and a seventh-place result at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech meet. Vesper ranks fourth in ECU history in the indoor pole vault with a mark set in 2022.



The American Athletic Conference’s Sport Scholar Athletes of the Year are chosen by the league’s Faculty Athlete Representatives (FAR) and receive a post-graduate, post-eligibility scholarship of $2,000 as well as a trophy for their accomplishment. To receive the award, nominees must maintain “excellent academic credentials and outstanding athletic performance” while being a minimum of a senior in academic standing.



2022-23 American Sport Scholar Athletes of the Year

Baseball – Brock Rodden, Wichita State

Football – Jason Johnson, UCF

Men’s Basketball – Sam Hines Jr., South Florida

Men’s Cross Country – Isaac Akers, Tulsa

Men’s Golf – Samuel Jean, Cincinnati

Men’s Soccer – Knut Ahlander, SMU

Men’s Indoor Track & Field – Starrett Vesper , East Carolina

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field – Cormac Dalton, Tulsa

Men’s Swimming & Diving – Dominic Hoefer, SMU

Men’s Tennis – Thibault Frumholtz, Temple

Softball – Shannon Doherty, UCF

Women’s Basketball – Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, South Florida

Women’s Cross Country – Kat Pesendorfer, Tulsa

Women’s Golf – Lilly Thomas, Tulsa

Women’s Indoor Track & Field – Rayniah Jones, UCF

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field – Latasha Smith, UCF

Women’s Lacrosse – Belle Mastropietro, Temple

Women’s Rowing – Karen Undset, Tulsa

Women’s Soccer – Mya Jones, Memphis

Women’s Swimming & Diving – Nicole Stambo, SMU

Women’s Tennis – Marie Mattel, UCF

Women’s Volleyball – McKenna Melville, UCF

Men’s At Large – Christopher Stoll, Sailing, Tulane

Women’s At Large – Margherita Calderaro, Fencing, Temple