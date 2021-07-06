ECU’s Whisenhunt enjoying experience, ready to play for US Collegiate National Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University lefthander Carson Whisenhunt isn’t taking it easy on the baseball diamond this summer.

The rising junior is spending part of his summer with the US Collegiate National Team. Because of COVID-19 protocols, the team is not playing international competition this year. Instead, the squad is touring with two 24-man squads — the Stars and Stripes — and are playing at many of the Appalachian League cities on the East Coast.

The team was in Greenville, Tenn., on Tuesday night and will be in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday and Bristol, Va., on Thursday. Click here to see the full schedule.

