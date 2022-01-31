ECU’s Whisenhunt named to second preseason All-America team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore pitcher Carson Whisenhunt garnered Preseason First-Team All-America recognition from Baseball America the publication announced Monday. This is the second preseason All-America honors for Whisenhunt after being tabbed a first-teamer by Perfect Game.

The left-hander from Mocksville, N.C. posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first year as a member of the weekend rotation. In his first collegiate start he allowed just two runs (both earned) on three hits in four innings where he struck out 10 batters against Rhode Island. The lefty picked up his first collegiate win at Georgia Southern tossing 6.2 scoreless frames with a career-best 11 punch outs and became the first freshman hurler since Brooks Jernigan (1998) to record double-digit strikeouts in consecutive games.



Whisenhunt, who pitched for the Collegiate National Team last summer and was named Preseason American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year, allowed 28 runs (26 earned) on 50 hits posting a 3.77 ERA. He fanned 79 batters while walking 22 in 62.0 innings. Including the Georgia Southern contest, Whisenhunt also earned victories over Appalachian State, Charlotte, Illinois State, Tulane and UCF.

On the season, he worked five-plus innings six times with a career-best seven shutout frames versus the 49ers and fanned six or more in an outing on seven occasions. Whisenhunt was named Collegiate Baseball National Player-of-the-Week (Feb. 22), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Pitcher-of-the-Month (March 3) and American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week (March 15).

Whisenhunt and the Pirates, who started spring practice on Jan. 28, will open the season on Friday, Feb. 18 hosting Bryant in three-game series. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.