ECU’s Williams named AAC Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina junior Gavin Williams has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week the league office announced Monday afternoon. It is the first weekly award for Williams and the fourth overall (player or pitcher) for the Pirates this season.

Williams, who made his second start of the season at Elon on March 26, established career-highs in innings pitched (6.0) and strikeouts (11) helping the Pirates to a 15-0 victory over the Phoenix. He faced 24 batters recording 11 punch outs, one fly out and six ground outs, while allowing four hits and walking one. Williams improved to 2-0 on the season after registering his first career quality start and lowered his ERA to 0.92.

The Fayetteville, N.C. native had at least one strikeout in all six innings he worked including multiple in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth frames which included the side in the fifth. He became the third ECU pitcher this season to fan 10-plus batters in a game joining Carson Whisenhunt (10 vs. Rhode Island, 11 at Georgia Southern) and Jake Kuchmaner (10 vs. Charlotte).

With Williams’ selection, it marks the sixth consecutive week this season a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Thomas Francisco (honor Roll/March 22), Josh Moylan (player/March 1), Connor Norby (honor roll/Feb. 22, honor roll/March 8, player/March 15), Whisenhunt (honor roll/Feb. 2, honor roll/March 1, pitcher/March 15) and Williams (pitcher/March 29). Whisenhunt has also been named a National Player-of-the-Week by Collegiate Baseball (Feb. 22) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Pitcher-of-the-Month for February.

No. 11 ECU (17-5) returns home for the first of nine-straight games at Clark-LeClair Stadium over the next two weeks. The Pirates will host in-state foe North Carolina on Tuesday, March 30 followed by American Athletic Conference series against Cincinnati (April 1-3) and Memphis (April 9-11). First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.