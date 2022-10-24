GREENVILLE, N.C. – Junior safety Jireh Wilson has been tabbed the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday morning.

Wilson was a key cog in the Pirates’ defensive efforts that held UCF’s high-powered offense at bay in a 34-13 victory over Knights Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. He registered his second interception of the season in the first quarter before recovering a fumble that short-circuited UCF’s potential go-ahead drive in the second stanza. Wilson also booked three tackles (one solo) for good measure.

Additionally, senior quarterback Holton Ahlers was selected to the conference’s weekly honor roll after rolling up 311 passing yards and completing 30 of 36 attempts. He tossed his 87th career touchdown to surpass Shane Carden as East Carolina’s program career leader while adding a rushing score to his ledger. Ahlers also earned a Manning Award Star of the Week for his performance.

American Athletic Conference Week Eight Honorees

Offensive Player of the Week: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Jireh Wilson, S, East Carolina

Special Teams Player of the Week: Mason Fletcher, P, Cincinnati

AAC Week Eight Honor Roll

Ryan Coe, K, Cincinnati

Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa