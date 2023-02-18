DALLAS – Senior Brynna Wolfe claimed fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke Friday night as the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team concluded the fifth day of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships.

The six-day event is being hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.



Wolfe, who posted a finals time of 54.56 to earn 25 points, set a new ECU record in the prelims with a time of 54.49. In the 100 breaststroke, five Pirates reached finalist status with senior Caitlin Reynera finishing eighth overall in the A-Finals with a time of 1:02.28. Freshman Rachael Brown placed 12th overall (fourth B-Final) with a time of 1:03.43 while classmate Heidi Bruining finished 13th overall (fifth B-Final) after a time of 1:03.48. Sophomore Rachel Gibson (1:06.07) and freshman Abigail Tomlinson (1:06.09) placed 23rd and 24th overall to round out the event.



Senior Randi Palandro finished 21st overall in the 100 butterfly (fifth C-Final) with a time of 55.46, while freshman Sara Kalawska took 24th (seventh C-Final) posting a 55.89 time. Freshman Sadie Covington posted a time of 1:51.42 in the 200 free placing 18th overall and second in the C-Finals.



Women Standings

Houston – 972 FIU – 957 SMU – 863 Rice – 789 Cincinnati – 586 East Carolina – 505 Florida Atlantic – 417 North Texas – 364 Tulane – 283

The championship concludes Saturday, February 18 with the 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay. Prelims begin at 11 a.m. Eastern and finals will start at 6 p.m. (ET) and can be watched on ESPN+.