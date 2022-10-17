GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior safety Julius Wood has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday. Additionally, sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Wood produced arguably the turning point of Saturday’s 47-45 quadruple-overtime Homecoming victory over Memphis, returning an interception 47 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 20 late in the third quarter. The “pick six” was the first for the Pirates since Malik Fleming’s in a contest against South Florida on Oct. 28, 2021. Wood also logged a career-high 11 tackles (six solo).

Mitchell turned in the ninth 100-yard rushing effort of his career against the Tigers, ending the night with 149 yards and setting career highs in carries (29) and rushing touchdowns (three). He leads the American Conference in both total rushing yards (582) and rushing yards per game (97.0).

American Athletic Conference Week Seven Honorees

Offensive Player of the Week: John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF

Defensive Player of the Week: Julius Wood, S, East Carolina

Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Howard, K, Memphis

AAC Week Five Honor Roll

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU

Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB, SMU

Nick Anderson, LB, Tulane

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane