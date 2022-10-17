GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior safety Julius Wood has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday. Additionally, sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.
Key moments as ECU comes up big in 4-OT homecoming win, 47-45
East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming
Wood produced arguably the turning point of Saturday’s 47-45 quadruple-overtime Homecoming victory over Memphis, returning an interception 47 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 20 late in the third quarter. The “pick six” was the first for the Pirates since Malik Fleming’s in a contest against South Florida on Oct. 28, 2021. Wood also logged a career-high 11 tackles (six solo).
Mitchell turned in the ninth 100-yard rushing effort of his career against the Tigers, ending the night with 149 yards and setting career highs in carries (29) and rushing touchdowns (three). He leads the American Conference in both total rushing yards (582) and rushing yards per game (97.0).
American Athletic Conference Week Seven Honorees
Offensive Player of the Week: John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF
Defensive Player of the Week: Julius Wood, S, East Carolina
Special Teams Player of the Week: Chris Howard, K, Memphis
AAC Week Five Honor Roll
Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU
Isaac Slade-Matautia, LB, SMU
Nick Anderson, LB, Tulane
Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane