ECU’s Wood named to Preseason All-AAC volleyball team

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

Bri Wood (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University senior right side Bri Wood has been tabbed to the Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team, according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

Wood earned all-conference honors in 2019 with selection to the AAC Second Team.

During the 2019 season, Wood was one of two Pirates to start all 30 matches. She paced ECU in kills (369) while also finishing second on the squad in kills per set (3.27), hitting percentage (.285), digs (338) and digs per set (2.99). Wood also ranked 10th in the conference in kills per set and points per set (3.53), 13th in hitting percentage and 15th in digs per set while putting up the fourth-most double-doubles (15).

In East Carolina’s five-set victory over USC Upstate in the championship match of the 2019 Pirate Invitational, Wood notched a season-high 22 kills. She then collected a season-best 19 digs against SMU while recorded 12 kills, 12 digs and five total blocks in the Pirates’ comeback victory at NC State. In all, Wood notched double-digit kills and digs in 19 matches.

Wood enters the 2020-21 spring season in range of becoming the sixth player in program history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs (893 kills/731 digs).

ECU is scheduled to open its campaign Feb. 5 with a non-conference contest at North Carolina A&T.

AAC Preseason Player of the Year

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*

Preseason All-Conference Team

McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*

Anne-Marie Watson, Sr., RS, UCF

Armania Heckenmueller, Jr., S, Cincinnati

Maria Mallon, Jr., OH, Cincinnati*

Adria Oliver, Jr., MB, Cincinnati

Bri Wood, Sr., RS, East Carolina

Rachel Tullos, So., MB, Houston

Lily Heim, Jr., S, SMU*

Hannah Jacobs, Jr., OH, SMU

Rachel Woulfe, Jr., OH, SMU*

Peyton Boyd, Jr., RS, Temple

Kayla Dinkins, Jr., MH, Tulane

Lexie Douglas, Sr., OH, Tulane*

*denotes unanimous selection

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV