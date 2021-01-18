ECU’s Wood named to Preseason All-AAC volleyball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University senior right side Bri Wood has been tabbed to the Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Team, according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.
Wood earned all-conference honors in 2019 with selection to the AAC Second Team.
During the 2019 season, Wood was one of two Pirates to start all 30 matches. She paced ECU in kills (369) while also finishing second on the squad in kills per set (3.27), hitting percentage (.285), digs (338) and digs per set (2.99). Wood also ranked 10th in the conference in kills per set and points per set (3.53), 13th in hitting percentage and 15th in digs per set while putting up the fourth-most double-doubles (15).
In East Carolina’s five-set victory over USC Upstate in the championship match of the 2019 Pirate Invitational, Wood notched a season-high 22 kills. She then collected a season-best 19 digs against SMU while recorded 12 kills, 12 digs and five total blocks in the Pirates’ comeback victory at NC State. In all, Wood notched double-digit kills and digs in 19 matches.
Wood enters the 2020-21 spring season in range of becoming the sixth player in program history to record 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs (893 kills/731 digs).
ECU is scheduled to open its campaign Feb. 5 with a non-conference contest at North Carolina A&T.
AAC Preseason Player of the Year
McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*
Preseason All-Conference Team
McKenna Melville, Jr., OH, UCF*
Anne-Marie Watson, Sr., RS, UCF
Armania Heckenmueller, Jr., S, Cincinnati
Maria Mallon, Jr., OH, Cincinnati*
Adria Oliver, Jr., MB, Cincinnati
Bri Wood, Sr., RS, East Carolina
Rachel Tullos, So., MB, Houston
Lily Heim, Jr., S, SMU*
Hannah Jacobs, Jr., OH, SMU
Rachel Woulfe, Jr., OH, SMU*
Peyton Boyd, Jr., RS, Temple
Kayla Dinkins, Jr., MH, Tulane
Lexie Douglas, Sr., OH, Tulane*
*denotes unanimous selection