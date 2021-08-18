ECU’s Wood tabbed to all-AAC preseason volleyball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After securing first-team all-conference accolades following the 2021 spring season, senior right side Bri Wood has been selected to this fall’s All-American Athletic Conference Preseason Team according to an announcement by the league Wednesday afternoon.

The preseason honor is the second of Wood’s career as she was recognized prior to the abbreviated spring campaign.

In 12 regular season matches spanning February to March, Wood paced the Pirates in total kills (156) and kills per set (3.32) while fashioning a team second-best .223 hitting percentage. She was also one of six members of the squad to average at least 2.04 digs per set, finishing the year with 154 (3.28 per set).

Among American Conference players, Wood slotted 10th in kills per set, 12th in points per set (3.50) and 16th in digs per set. She also compiled 10 double-doubles, ranking second in the league in the statistic.

Wood closed out her fourth year in an East Carolina uniform as the ninth player in school history to record 1,000 kills, reaching the milestone in the Pirates’ sweep of eventual AAC Tournament finalist Temple back on March 12. She is also just 115 digs away from becoming the sixth student-athlete in program history to notch 1,000 kills and digs.

Bri Wood’s Career AAC Honors