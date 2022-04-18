IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior outfield Bryson Worrell has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week, while fellow classmate Jake Kuchmaner was selected to the weekly honor roll the league office announced Monday.

Worrell, who helped the Pirates to a 4-0 week, batted .438 (7-for-16) with a pair of home runs, five RBI and scored four runs. He registered at least two hits in the series sweep at UCF and reached base 10 times on the week. On Thursday, he tallied three hits, hit a home run and scored twice. The Sims, N.C. native followed that with a 2-for-4 performance Friday hitting his fifth home run of the season with two more RBI. Worrell closed the series collecting two more base knocks, which included his second triple of the season and was hit by a pitch.

In all, he led the club in home runs (two) and total bases (15), while sharing the team lead in average and hits. He also stood tied for second in RBI and tied for fourth in runs scored. On the season, Worrell has started all 37 games batting .273 (41-for-150) with five round trippers, 18 RBI and has scored 26 runs. To go along with his six doubles and two triples, he has drawn 13 walks, has been hit twice, tallied six total sacrifices (four sac hits) and is 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

Kuchmaner earned his first honor roll selection of the season (second career) after tossing 5.1 scoreless frames in the Pirates’ series-clinching win over the Knights on Friday. The lefty allowed two hits, walked one and struck out four in ECU’s 10-0 victory. He allowed an opening frame single in the first to Gephry Pena before picking him off at first base. After issuing a walk to the next batter, he would retire the next 15 hitters before leaving the contest in the sixth inning. This season, the Waxhaw, N.C. native owns a 4-2 record while sporting a 3.27 ERA. He has allowed 19 runs (15 earned) on 45 hits while striking out 37 in 41.1 innings.

With their selections, it marks the sixth time in the last seven weeks a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Ryder Giles (honor roll/March 28 and April 11), Lane Hoover (honor roll/April 4), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (honor roll/April 11), Alec Makarewicz (honor roll/March 7) and Garrett Saylor (honor roll/March 14). Saylor was also named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week on March 14.