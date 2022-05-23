CLEARWATER, Fla. – For the second time this season and third time in his career, senior Bryson Worrell has been named the American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week the league office announced Sunday afternoon.

This is the fourth player/pitcher weekly honor a Pirate has received (others: C.J. Mayhue/May 9, Carter Spivey/April 25 and Worrell/April 19).

Worrell, who helped the Pirates to a 4-0 week, batted .462 (6-for-13) with a home run, double, three RBI and scored a pair of runs. He registered at least one hit in the series sweep of Houston and reached base 10 times on the week. The Sims, N.C. native added four walks, stole two bases and on Saturday, his infield single scored Lane Hoover in extra innings giving the Pirates 20 wins in the AAC for the third consecutive year.

With his selection, it marks the 10th time this season a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Ryder Giles (honor roll/March 28 and April 11), Lane Hoover (honor roll/April 4), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (honor roll/April 11), Jake Hunter (honor roll/May 16), Jake Kuchmaner (honor roll/April 19), Mayhue (pitcher/May 9), Alec Makarewicz (honor roll/March 7), Newton (honor roll/May 9, honor roll/May 18) Garrett Saylor (honor roll/March 14), Spivey (pitcher/April 25) and Worrell (player/April 18, honor roll/May 2, player/May 22). Both Mayhue (May 9) and Saylor (March 14) were also named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week.

Worrell and the Pirates ECU will return to the diamond on Tuesday, May 24 when it faces South Florida in the second game of the 2022 TicketSmarter American Baseball Championships. First pitch is slated for approximately 12:30 pm (ET) at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Fla. and will be streamed on ESPN+.