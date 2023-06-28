GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina RHP Trey Yesavage has been named a Baseball America Second Team All-American according to an announcement by the organization Wednesday.



The citation is the third All-America accolade for Yesavage this season following Second Team recognition by the NCBWA and Perfect Game. He is also the 13th All-America honoree in head coach Cliff Godwin ‘s nine-year tenure.



Yesavage, an All-American Athletic Conference First Team selection and Collegiate National Team invitee, closed out a solid sophomore campaign with a 7-1 record and 2.61 earned run average with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work. He also held opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.



In the final national statistical rankings of the year, Yesavage slotted 12th in WHIP (1.00), 17th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.43), 17th in hits allowed per nine innings (6.28) and 22nd in earned run average. He finished the season as the American Conference leader in opposing batting average, hits allowed and runs allowed while ranking second in earned run average.



Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history as he tallied double-digit strikeouts five times including a career-high 13 at Houston on March 31. He also turned in six quality starts and allowed more than three earned runs just once. In his final appearance of the year, Yesavage went 5.1 innings and surrendered just one earned run with seven strikeouts in the Pirates’ 14-5 win over Oklahoma in their NCAA Charlottesville Regional opener.



East Carolina All-Time Baseball America All-Americans

1985 – Winfred Johnson (Third Team)

1993 – Pat Watkins (First Team)

1999 – Steve Salargo (Third Team)

2000 – Cory Scott (Third Team)

2002 – Darryl Lawhorn (Second Team)

2004 – Greg Bunn (Second Team)

2004 – Ryan Jones (Second Team)

2008 – Corey Kemp (Second Team)

2009 – Ryan Wood (Third Team)

2015 – Reid Love (Third Team)

2018 – Bryant Packard (First Team)

2019 – Jake Agnos (Second Team)

2021 – Connor Norby (First Team)

2021 – Gavin Williams (First Team)

2022 – Zach Agnos (Second Team)

2023 – Trey Yesavage (Second Team)