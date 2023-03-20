GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore RHP Trey Yesavage has been selected the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.
The weekly honor marks the first in Yesavage’s career as well as the first by a Pirate pitcher since C.J. Mayhue garnered the accolade back on May 9, 2022.
Yesavage was brilliant in Friday’s 3-0 victory over Missouri State, turning in a career-long outing of 7.1 scoreless innings. He also matched his personal high of 11 strikeouts against no walks while scattering four hits. Including Friday’s gem, Yesavage has put together four quality starts this campaign.
In 30.1 innings this season, Yesavage is 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts versus just six walks. He is also holding opposing hitters to a .200 batting average. Nationally, Yesavage slots 11th in total strikeouts and 27th in ERA.
No. 10 East Carolina is back in action Wednesday evening when it resumes its season series with No. 18 Campbell at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.
American Athletic Conference Weekly Baseball Awards (March 20)
Player of the Week
Andrew Sundean, So., C, UCF
Pitcher of the Week
Trey Yesavage, So., East Carolina
Weekly Honor Roll
Dom Stagliano, So., P, UCF
Dalton Kendrick, Jr., P, Memphis
Logan Kohler, Jr., 3B, Memphis
Chuck Ingram, Jr., OF, Wichita State
Payton Tolle, So., P, Wichita State
Trey Yesavage (ECU Sports Information photo2)
