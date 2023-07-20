GREENVILLE, N.C. – Chris Edwards has been named Director of Broadcasting and “Voice of the Pirates” for ECU Sports Properties according to an announcement by General Manager Clay Walker Thursday morning.



No stranger to Greenville, N.C., the 2010 East Carolina graduate has called television play-by-play for men’s and women’s broadcasts on ESPN+ since November of 2020 and at one time served as the public address announcer for Pirate baseball.

He takes over the role held by Jeff Charles, who died earlier this year.

Jeff Charles leads four selected to ECU Athletics Hall of Fame



“I am humbled to have been entrusted with the duty as the next play-by-play announcer at ECU,” Edwards said. “A sincere thank you to Clay Walker, Jon Gilbert and the rest of the ECU and ECU Sports Network family for allowing me to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches. I cannot wait to get to work on helping to chronicle this chapter of Pirate Athletics.



“East Carolina University and Greenville have played such a huge part in my life, and I am so fortunate to have the chance to give back to the place that has given me so much. While we look forward to our next chapter in ECU’s history, it is important to not forget our past and I am going to strive each day to honor the memory and the legacy of Jeff Charles, who will forever be the “Voice of the Pirates”.”



Edwards, who is set to begin his new position in August, comes to ECU Sports Properties after spending the last 10 years working with the Blue Devil Sports Network. During that time, he primarily handled broadcast play-by-play duties for baseball, women’s basketball and volleyball as well as men’s soccer. In January of 2014 he was named a top-30 broadcaster under the age of 30 by STAATalent.com.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Edwards back to Greenville in the role as Director of Broadcasting and Voice of the Pirates,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Chris’ passion and enthusiasm for his alma mater were clear during the interview process. He’s a Pirate and will be a great collaborator with our coaches and staff as we continue to push our powerful brand across the surrounding area, state and country. This is a time of tremendous optimism and opportunity for ECU Athletics, and I know Chris is looking forward to engaging with all of Pirate Nation in his new role.”



Since 2013, Edwards has played an integral role with Time Warner Cable Sports Channel as a play-by-play broadcaster for basketball, football and other Olympic sports. He has also called multiple state championship broadcasts and performed sideline duties as well as hosted a studio show.



Edwards held the Director of Broadcasting role with the Coastal Plain League from 2013-16 where he oversaw all 14 broadcasters in the league. The 2010 Broadcaster of the Year for the CPL, Edwards provided play-by-play for the Coastal Plain League All-Star game and compiled weekly notes as well. He also served as the director of media relations for the Thomasville HiToms (2010-11) and the Wilson Tobs (2012).



“This is an exciting day for Pirate Nation,” Walker said. “We are fortunate ECU Sports Network was able to attract a dynamic and versatile individual like Chris Edwards who is an ECU Alum and truly understands the passion and enthusiasm of this fan base.”



A 2010 graduate of ECU, Edwards received a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in broadcast journalism.

What They Are Saying About Chris Edwards

“Over the years, I have had many young broadcasters reach out to me and ask me to listen to their tapes. That is how I first came to know Chris a few years ago. When I first listened to Chris’ work, my immediate thought was “this guy is terrific.” The more I listened to Chris, the bigger fan of his work I became. Chris is an extremely talented and versatile play-by-play announcer. He calls several sports at a very high level. He is well versed in all the fundamentals of play-by-play, is an excellent storyteller and has a pleasing style and likable on-air personality. As I have gotten to know Chris over the years, I can also attest to the fact that he is a wonderful person of high character. His depth of experience makes him an ideal person for this position.”



Sean McDonough

Broadcaster for ESPN/ABC

“﻿I’m really excited for Chris Edwards and for East Carolina Athletics. Chris has worked hard and developed into a fine broadcaster who gets the chance to represent his alma mater in a way many of us just dream of. The Pirate fans also get someone who knows how valuable his role is to their gameday experience.”



Wes Durham

ACC Network / ESPN / Voice of Atlanta Falcons