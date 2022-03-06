ELON, N.C. – Taylor Cherry tossed a perfect game Sunday afternoon to lift Elon past East Carolina 1-0 in the finale of the Cardinal Invitational at Hunt Softball Park.

The Pirates dropped to 8-10 while the Phoenix improved to 12-6.

Cherry (3-2) struck out 10 batters and threw 86 total pitches – 54 for strikes. Madisyn Davis (3-1) turned in a solid complete-game effort as well, allowing just one run on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Elon scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first off of a Gabi Schaal sacrifice fly. The Phoenix threatened a few more times in the second and third innings, but Davis was up to the task as Elon ended up stranding six runners on base.

Up Next: East Carolina starts a seven-game homestand Wednesday, March 9, when its hosts North Carolina at 5 p.m.