GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team will host No. 21 Tulane for its Military Appreciation Game this Saturday. It comes after a 41-27 road loss to the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Those and other topics were discussed during Monday night’s “Inside Pirate Athletics” show with co-hosts Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe. Pirates head football coach Mike Houston will also be part of the show, which airs Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Past episodes are listed below.

The loss dropped the Pirates to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the American Athletic Conference. Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Tulane held on to defeat Rice 30-28 last Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Johnson hosts 94.3 The Game’s “The Patrick Johnson Show,” which airs weekdays at 5 p.m. Igoe, of Hoist The Colours, has his own weekday radio show at noon also on 94.3 FM.

