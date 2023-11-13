GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team will travel to Annapolis, Maryland to face the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. This game follows the first conference and road win for the Pirates this season, defeating Florida Atlantic 22-7.

Those and other topics will be discussed during Monday night’s “Inside Pirate Athletics” show with co-hosts Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe. Pirates head football coach Mike Houston will also be part of the show, which airs each Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Past episodes are listed below.

The win gave the Pirates their second of the season, improving them to 2-7 and 1-5 in the American Athletic Conference. Gerald Green ran 33 yards for the only touchdown of the game, while Andrew Conrad was 5-for-5 on field goals, his longest of the game being 47 yards.

Episode 1: Inside Pirate Athletics

Episode 2: Inside Pirate Athletics

Episode 3 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 4 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 5 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 6 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’ (no recorded show due to technical error)

Episode 7 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 8 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 9 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’

Episode 10 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’