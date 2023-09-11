GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Episode 3 of “Inside Pirate Athletics” will take place Monday at 6.

MARSHALL 31, ECU 13: Top takeaways from home-opening loss

The show is broadcast from Tie Breakers in Greenville each Monday. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM. The two will be joined again this week by East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston.

Houston, Johnson and Igoe will talk about last Saturday’s home-opening football game, a 31-13 loss to Marshall. They will also talk about preparations for the game at Appalachian State this Saturday in Boone. The Mountaineers dropped a 40-34 two-overtime game at the University of North Carolina.

Episode 1: Inside Pirate Athletics

Episode 2: Inside Pirate Athletics