GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Episode 4 of “Inside Pirate Athletics” will be on the air Monday at 6 p.m., live from Tie Breakers in Greenville.

You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now. Past episodes are also listed below.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM. The two will be joined again this week by East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston.

Houston, Johnson and Igoe talked about last Saturday’s 43-28 loss at Appalachian State. The loss puts the Pirates at 0-3 going into Saturday home game with Gardner-Webb.

Episode 1: Inside Pirate Athletics

Episode 2: Inside Pirate Athletics

Episode 3 of ‘Inside Pirate Athletics’