GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Episode 6 of “Inside Pirate Athletics” will air Monday at 6 p.m., live from Tie Breakers in Greenville.

You can watch episodes each week at WNCT.com and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

ECU opened AAC play with a 24-17 loss at Rice last Saturday. The Pirates have an off date before hosting SMU on Oct. 12 in a nationally televised Thursday night game.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM. The two will be joined again this week by East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston.

