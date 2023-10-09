GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s football team had last week off and will square off against SMU this Thursday.

Houston talks week off for Pirates, Thursday game with Tulsa

The ESPN game will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ahead of that game, football coach Mike Houston will be one of the guests for Episode 7 of “Inside Pirate Athletics.” It airs Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville.

You can watch episodes each week here, at WNCT.com and at WNCT.com/wnct-now. Past episodes are also listed below.

The Pirates had the bye week after opening AAC play with a 24-17 loss at Rice on Sept. 29.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM. The two will be joined again this week by Houston and two of the team’s football players.

