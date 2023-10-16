GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s homecoming week and the East Carolina University football team is looking to cap the week’s festivities by beating Charlotte this Saturday.

Ahead of that game, football coach Mike Houston will be one of the guests for Episode 8 of “Inside Pirate Athletics.” It airs Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

ECU dropped a 31-10 decision to SMU last Thursday in an ESPN game. The Pirates were actually within striking distance at 14-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game and “The Patrick Johnson Show” will be joined by Stephen Igoe of Hoist The Colours, who also hosts a weekday radio show at noon on 94.3 FM.

