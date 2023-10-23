GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team will hit the road for Saturday’s game with the University of Texas-San Antonio after a loss on Homecoming last Saturday to Charlotte.

Those and other topics were discussed during Monday night’s “Inside Pirate Athletics” show with co-hosts Patrick Johnson and Stephen Igoe. Both were joined by Pirates head football coach Mike Houston. The show aired Monday evening at 6, live from Tie Breakers in Greenville. You can watch it here and at WNCT.com/wnct-now.

Past episodes are listed below.

ECU dropped a 10-7 decision to Charlotte. it dropped the Pirates to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

Johnson hosts 94.3 The Game’s “The Patrick Johnson Show,” which airs weekdays at 5 p.m. Igoe, of Hoist The Colours, has his own weekday radio show at noon also on 94.3 FM.

