GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two East Carolina baseball games this season will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, the network announced Tuesday.

The Pirates will face N.C. State in both games. The first matchup is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. in Greenville. The teams will meet again on the national stage on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in Raleigh.

Click here to see ESPN’s full college baseball coverage plan.

The Pirates are set to begin the 2023 season with a home series against George Washington that begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.