Expectations are high again for ECU baseball (but what else is new?)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was media day, and it won’t be long before baseballs are flying in the air again at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Members of the media got the chance to talk with some players and coaches as expectations are high again this season. The Pirates earned a No. 15 ranking by Baseball America, and have finished ranked in the other polls at either No. 12 or 13.

Head coach Cliff Godwin spoke eagerly on Monday about his team and their enthusiasm for this upcoming season. We also got to hear from Carson Whisenhunt, Zach Agnos, Bryson Worrell, Jake Kuchmaner and Ryder Giles and get a feel for their excitement to take the field in less than a month where they will take on Bryant for their season opener at home.

During his press conference, Godwin said, “We’re definitely not just going to go to a World Series. We’re going to win a national championship as well.”

