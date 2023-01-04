LANGDON, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF) has announced two newly named scholarships beginning in the 2023-24 school year in the honor of East Carolina University Hall of Famer Keith LeClair and Sharlene LeClair Beaudry.

Coach LeClair (Class of 1983) and his sister Sharlene (Class of 1981) from Walpole, N.H., graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School and both passed way due to complications with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

The committee has created two respective scholarships that will be given annually. Coach LeClair’s scholarship will go to a student who excels in academics, athletics and reflected character that has inspired others, while Sharlene’s award will go to a student pursuing animal science and/or agriculture.

Coach LeClair, who was selected to the ECU Hall of Fame in 2002, spent five years at the helm of the East Carolina baseball team, arriving at the school in 1997. During his time with the Pirates, LeClair tallied a 212-96-1 overall record and was twice named the Colonial Athletic Association Coach-of-the-Year and ABCA East Region Coach-of-the-Year (1999 and 2001).

In the Pirates’ first season as a Conference USA member in 2002, ECU posted a 16-13-1 league record and won its first-ever C-USA Tournament championship. In all, LeClair led the Pirates to four NCAA Regional appearances (three times as a number one seed) and one NCAA Super Regional (2001).

LeClair was honored as the first recipient of the Conference USA Student Athlete Advisory Committee’s (SAAC) Coaches Choice Award. In addition, the Conference USA Baseball Coach-of-the-Year Award was named in honor of LeClair. In June of 2002, LeClair relinquished his coaching duties due after being diagnosed with ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He lost his fight against the deadly disease in July 2006.

Sharlene was a visible local community member and ran Elm Island Farm with her husband Tom Beaudry. Sharlene had a degree in animal science from the University of New Hampshire.

“We want to put a spotlight on community members and graduates that have amazing life stories that can inspire younger people,” Rich Nalevanko President of the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund said. “These are two people (brother, and sister) who worked inside and outside our community and had a powerful and positive impact on those around them. We (FMSF) want to assist and reassure students that they have opportunities to advance their lives through higher education. We want students to see other people, like them, who have made a difference.”

Every year the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund administers scholarships to students who are pursing higher education. FMSF is the oldest running scholarship group at FMRHS and has administered over $2.5 Million over the last 53 years to over 1900 students.

Donations for this named or general scholarships to benefit Fall Mountain graduates can be sent to the FMSF, INC., 134 FMRHS Road, Langdon, NH 03602. All donations are tax deductible.