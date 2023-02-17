FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Segra Stadium, home to the minor league Fayetteville Woodpeckers, announced it will host a national midweek matchup between two in-state college powerhouses from one season ago.

Campbell University, in Harnett County, will travel down to Fayetteville and host the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday, March 22. Both teams finished with more than 40 wins one season ago.

Tickets are currently on sale and are $17 for Day-of Diamond General Admission and $13 for General Admission. But, $2 can be saved per ticket by purchasing ahead of time, either at its box office or online, the Woodpeckers said.

The Woodpeckers are the minor league affiliate for the American League West Houston Astros, who agreed to a 30-year lease with the City of Fayetteville.

Segra Stadium, named a Ballpark Digest “Ballpark of the Decade”, is a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue catalyzing economic development that attracts and retains business, provides national exposure, increases civic and community pride, and provides for an improved quality of life for residents, the Woodpeckers said. Bringing an in-state matchup to the stadium helps provide national exposure and community pride.

Campbell is again led by head coach Justin Haire following a 41-19 2022 season and season-ending loss in the Tennessee Regional. ECU is again led by Cliff Godwin following a 46-21 2022 season and season-ending loss in the Greenville Super Regional.