GREENVILLE, N.C. — Lucy Fazackerley’s header was the straw that broke the Camels’ back as the East Carolina soccer team downed Campbell, 1-1, on Sunday at the Eakes Athletics Complex. The goal was the first of Fazackerley’s career.



The Pirates opened the scoring very early in the game, in just the fifth minute, when Catherine Holbrook crossed in a looping ball to the head of Fazackerley who drove the ball into the far post from the left side for her first collegiate goal. The assist was the first of her career.



ECU got another great chance in the 19th minute with clinical passing leading to Emma Sheehan settling the ball inside the 18-yard box where she beat the keeper but just missed to the outside of the right post. The Pirate did continue to control possession in the first half and though Campbell managed some good countering chances, the game went into halftime at 1-0.



Campbell got a tremendous chance in the 81st minute as Alyssa Tucker struck from distance, finding the upper left of the goal where Maeve English was able to get a hand to it and push it over. The Camels were unable to convert on the ensuing corner.



After many minutes of Campbell pushing forward offensively in the second half, the Pirates were able to weather the storm and were able to take the ball to the corner flag and hold on for the victory.



Key Stats

Fazackerley’s goal was also the 750 th goal in program history for ECU.

goal in program history for ECU. Abby Sowa and Jazmin Ferguson went the full 90 on the back line while Maeve English played the full game in goal.

and went the full 90 on the back line while played the full game in goal. Maeve English earned her 15th career clean sheet in goal.

Up Next

The Pirates return home as they host the UNCW Seahawks at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Johnson Stadium.