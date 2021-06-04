Feel Good Friday: Crowds love being back at full capacity at Clark-LeClair Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Postseason play for any sport is one to celebrate. That’s especially true in Greenville.

People who gathered for Friday’s start of the NCAA baseball regional in Greenville were able to do so at full capacity. Friday’s game with Norfolk State was the first time fans were able to attend an East Carolina University baseball game at full capacity since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelci O’Donnell spoke with fans to get their perspective about being able to attend games at full capacity, the Pirates hosting the Greenville Regional and more. Click the above video for more.