GREENVILLE, N.C. – RJ Felton scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added four rebounds as East Carolina outlasted Campbell 79-69 to snap a two-game skid on Friday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum.

Felton shot 7-of-10 from behind the arc for 21 of his 25 points for the Pirates (6-3) and Brandon Johnson recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Walker tallied 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting and Ezra Ausar scored 10 points in his first collegiate start. Javon Small scored nine points and dished out a career-high 11 assists.

Joshua Lusane scored 16 points to lead the Fighting Camels (4-4).

The majority of the first half was tightly contested as neither team could get ahead by more than three with 6:16 to go before halftime. Back-to-back threes from Felton helped to ignite a 13-3 run to give ECU some breathing room and the Pirates would take a 41-26 lead into the half after Small was fouled on a three-point attempt and buried all three shots at the line.

The Pirates would keep their foot on the gas to start the second half to keep Campbell at bay and take their largest lead of the game at 67-45 with 6:48 to go. The Fighting Camels would not go down without a fight as they went on a 22-6 run to cut the Pirates’ lead to just six with 50 seconds remaining. Walker and Small nailed clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the 10-point win for the Pirates.

Up Next

The Pirates will travel to Wilmington, N.C. for a battle with UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. and will be streamed via FloHoops.