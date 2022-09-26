IRVING, Texas — East Carolina University freshman defender Jazmin Ferguson has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Ferguson’s honor comes from her performance in the Pirates’ 1-0 victory over conference foe Houston on Thursday. In addition to contributing to ECU’s fifth clean sheet of the season on the game, Ferguson also scored the game-winning goal on a header in the 69th minute off of the corner service from Sierra Lowery. The goal was the first of Ferguson’s young ECU career.

Ferguson joins Carsen Parker who earned Offense Player of the Week honors (9/12), Abby Sowa who earned consecutive Defensive Player of the Week honors (8/29 & 9/5) and Maeve English who earned Goalkeeper of the Week (9/5) as Pirates earning weekly nods this season. Annabelle Abbott, Lindsey Aiken, Isabella Gutiérrez and Sydney Schnell have all earned AAC Honor Roll honors as well.

The East Carolina soccer team returns to action on Thursday for another conference battle at home against Tulsa at 7 p.m. The game will be free to attend and available for streaming on ESPN+.