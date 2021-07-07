Five ECU golfers named WGCA All-American Scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Five East Carolina women’s golfers (Caroline Hermes, Dorthea Forbrigd, Michelle Forsland, Julie Boysen Hillestad and Oda Sofie Kilsti) have been named 2020-21 Division I All-American Scholars according to an announcement by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) on Tuesday.

With Hermes (twice) and Forbrigd (five times) selections, it marks the 17th-straight year that at least two Pirates have been named All-America Scholars in the same year (2005-present).

Hermes, one of 19 all-time multiple WGCA selections for the Pirates, appeared in four events during her sophomore campaign where she posted a 84.17 stroke average. She made her seasonal debut at the Palmetto Intercollegiate shooting a score of 255 for a share of 59th place. The Welzheim, Germany native followed that with a season-low 54-hole score of 244 at the River Landing Classic before carding a 251 at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate and a 260 at the ECU Easter Invitational. A business management major, Hermes is a two-time WGCA All-American Scholar, a four-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member and was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2020.

Forbrigd, who earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after winning the American Athletic Conference individual title, recorded four top-25 finishes during five events during the spring. She owned a 74.00 stroke average and posted a 1-under par 215 (71-72-72) at the AAC Championships. Forbrigd opened the season with a share of sixth place at the Palmetto Intercollegiate (223), which was followed by a tie for 21st at River Landing (219), 46th at Briar’s Creek (228) and a tie for 20th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (225). The Oslo, Norway native closed out her career sporting a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events (136 rounds). She finished first in five events winning four outright to go along with 11 top-5’s, 17 top-10’s and 30 top-20 placements. As a three-time all-conference selection, she posted a 74.00 stroke average over five NCAA postseason rounds (two team appearances) and finished tied for 28th place (221/5-over) in the Auburn Regional in 2019. A 2020 graduate of ECU (business management) who is pursuing her MBA, Forbrigd is the only five-time WGCA All-American Scholar in program history, a 10-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member and a four-time AAC All-Academic Team selection.

Forsland, a transfer from Oklahoma State, earned her fifth career WGCA All-America Scholar designation. She appeared in six events (17 rounds) in her lone season with the Pirates posting a 74.53 seasonal stroke average, which stood third on the team. In her initial event wearing the Purple and Gold, Forsland posted the first of her four top 25 finishes after firing a score of 228 at the Palmetto Intercollegiate for a share of 20th place. The Kolbotn, Norway product followed that with her seasonal-best score of 215 (1-under) at the River Landing Classic finishing tied for 11th. She also claimed a share of 25th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate after her score of 226 and finished tied for 16th at the ECU Easter Invitational following a 7-over par 223. Forsland earned her undergraduate degree in business management from OSU and is currently working on her second degree in exercise physiology.

Hillestad, who concluded her first year with the program after transferring from Presbyterian College, stood second on the team with a 74.22 stroke average (six events) and recorded a team-high three top-5 finishes. She opened her Pirate career at the Palmetto Intercollegiate shooting a 14-over 230 claiming a share of 25th place. Hillestad followed that with her best finish of the season, which was third at the River Landing carding a 9-under par 207 (65-69-73) and helping the Pirates to the first of two team titles. The Hamar, Norway native finished tied for 80th at Briar’s Creek (240), then ripped off three consecutive top-11 placements at Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (t11/221), ECU Easter Invitational (t5/218) and American Championships (t4/220). For her play at the ECU Easter Invitational, which the Pirates claimed their second crown of the season, she posted a team-best score of 218 (2-over) with rounds of 75, 70 and 71. Hillestad led the entire field in eagles (two) with both coming on the par-5, 515-yard 13th hole (first and third rounds) at Ironwood Country Club. She also stood among the leaders in total pars (t5th/39), par-3 scoring (t5th/3.00), par-4 scoring (t7th/4.13) and par-5 scoring (t11th/4.83).

Kilsti played in five events during her sophomore campaign where she sported a 75.93 scoring average, which was fourth on the squad. In her second tournament of the spring, Kilsti carded a personal-best 215 (1-under) finishing tied for 11th at the River Landing Classic. Two events later, she claimed a share of seventh place at the ECU Easter Invitational with a 3-over par 219. In 15 rounds, the Skodje, Norway native shot 74 or better seven times with a career-low 71 coming on four occasions. A political science major, Kilsti is a three-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member.

In the 21-year history of the women’s program, 22 golfers have tallied 61 WGCA All-American Scholar honors, while eight have been recognized all four years at ECU.

ECU Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars

Catherine Ashworth (2016-17)

*Abby Bools (2007-10)

Carley Cox (2017-19)

*Colleen Estes (2008-11)

^Dorthea Forbrigd (2017-21)

Michelle Forsland (2021)

Faith Hardison (2011-12)

Jessica Hauser (2005-07)

Caroline Hermes (2020-21)

Julie Boysen Hillestad (2021)

Oda Sofie Kilsti (2021)

*Katie Kirk (2012-15)

Lene Krog (2006-07)

*Kate Law (2016-19)

Margret Mitchell (2002-04)

*Lisa Pettersson (2015-18)

Siranon Shoomee (2017, 2019-20)

Nicoline Engstroem Skaug (2014-16)

Julia Strandberg (2011-12)

Michelle Williams (2005, 2007)

*Fanny Wolte (2011-14)

Grace Yatawara (2019-20)

*denotes four-year selection

^denotes five-year selection