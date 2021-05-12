Forbrigd closes out career with program-best career stroke average after NCAA regional canceled

BATON ROUGE, La. – East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd’s bid for an NCAA Individual Golf Championship has come to an end as the 2021 Baton Rouge Women’s Golf Regional has been cancelled, the NCAA Women’s Golf Committee announced Wednesday afternoon.

The three-day, 54-hole event, which was set to be held at the University Course, has taken on over seven inches of rain in the past couple of days and has been “deemed not to be of championship-caliber, nor did the committee feel in its current condition that the course allows for a true championship experience”.

Committee policy states if play cannot take place, advancement is determined by the original seeding of teams used for selection to the 2021 championships, with the top six teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, going to the national championships. Those teams and individuals are as follows:

Advancing teams: LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland, Alabama

Advancing individuals: Karen Fredgaard (Houston), Nataliya Guseva (Miami), Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston)

Forbrigd, who earned an automatic bid after winning the American Athletic Conference individual title, recorded four top-25 finishes during five events during the spring. She owned a 74.00 stroke average and posted a 1-under par 215 (71-72-72) at the AAC Championships. Forbrigd opened the season with a share of sixth place at the Palmetto Intercollegiate (223), which was followed by a tie for 21st at River Landing (219), 46th at Briar’s Creek (228) and a tie for 20th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (225).

The Oslo, Norway native closes out her career sporting a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events (136 rounds). She finished first in five events winning four outright to go along with 11 top-5’s, 17 top-10’s and 30 top-20 placements. As a three-time all-conference selection, she posted a 74.00 stroke average over five NCAA postseason rounds (two team appearances) and finished tied for 28th place (221/5-over) in the Auburn Regional in 2019.