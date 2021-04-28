Forbrigd, Hillestad named All-AAC

IRVING, TEXAS – East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd and junior Julie Boysen Hillestad have been named to the 2021 American Athletic All-Conference Team the league announced Tuesday afternoon. With the duo’s selections, the Pirates have had at least one representative on the yearly squad since joining The American in the Fall of 2014 (none in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Forbrigd, a three-time all-conference selection, appeared in five events this spring where she posted a team-best 74.00 stroke average. She recorded four top-25 finishes which included The American individual title at the conference championships with a 1-under par 215 (71-72-72) earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals. The Oslo, Norway native opened the season with a share of sixth place at the Palmetto Intercollegiate (223), which was followed by a tie for 21st at River Landing (219), 46th at Briar’s Creek (228) and a tie for 20th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (225).

During her five years as a member of the golf team, Forbrigd owns a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events (136 rounds). She has finished first in five events winning four outright to go along with 11 top-5’s, 17 top-10’s and 30 top-20 placements. Forbrigd owns a 74.00 stroke average over two NCAA post-season appearances (five rounds) and finished tied for 28th place (221/5-over) in the Auburn Regional in 2019.

Hillestad, who concluded her first year with the program after transferring from Presbyterian College, stood second on the team with a 74.22 stroke average (six events) and recorded a team-high three top-5 finishes. She opened her Pirate career at the Palmetto Intercollegiate shooting a 14-over 230 claiming a share of 25th place. Hillestad followed that with her best finish of the season, which was third at the River Landing carding a 9-under par 207 (65-69-73) and helping the Pirates to the first of two team titles.

The Hamar, Norway native finished tied for 80th at Briar’s Creek (240), then ripped off three consecutive top-11 placements at Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (t11/221), ECU Easter Invitational (t5/218) and American Championships (t4/220). For her play at the ECU Easter Invitational, which the Pirates claimed their second crown of the season, she posted a team-best score of 218 (2-over) with rounds of 75, 70 and 71. Hillestad led the entire field in eagles (two) with both coming on the par-5, 515-yard 13th hole (first and third rounds) at Ironwood Country Club. She also stood among the leaders in total pars (t5th/39), par-3 scoring (t5th/3.00), par-4 scoring (t7th/4.13) and par-5 scoring (t11th/4.83).