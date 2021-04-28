Forbrigd to play in Baton Rouge Regional golf tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd is one of six individual golfers that have been selected to participate in the Baton Rouge Regional (Louisiana Golf Club) of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals the NCAA Committee announced Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

With her selection, Forbrigd will participate in her third NCAA postseason event and is the fifth player in program history to play as an individual joining Adrienne Millican (2004), Lene Krog (2007), Frida Gustafsson Spang (2015) and Lisa Pettersson (2017) – both Millican and Krog advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Forbrigd, who earned an automatic bid after winning the American Athletic Conference individual title, has recorded four top-25 finishes during five events in the spring. The Oslo, Norway native owns a 74.00 stroke average and posted a 1-under par 215 (71-72-72) at the AAC Championships. She opened the season with a share of sixth place at the Palmetto Intercollegiate (223), which was followed by a tie for 21st at River Landing (219), 46th at Briar’s Creek (228) and a tie for 20th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (225).

During her five years as a member of the golf team, Forbrigd owns a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events (136 rounds). She has finished first in five events winning four outright to go along with 11 top-5’s, 17 top-10’s and 30 top-20 placements. The two-time all-conference selection owns a 74.00 stroke average over five rounds (two NCAA appearances) and finished tied for 28th place (221/5-over) in the Auburn Regional in 2019.

Although ECU did not receive an at-large bid, with Forbrigd’s selection to the 2021 Baton Rouge Regional, the Pirates have been represented in NCAA postseason competition 18-straight seasons in the program’s 21-year existence.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 10-12, with play taking place at the Louisiana University Club in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by LSU; The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., hosted by Louisville; and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford.

Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

ECU NCAA Team Results

2002-03: NCAA East Regional – t14th out of 24 teams (908)

2004-05: NCAA East Regional – 17th out of 24 teams (929)

2005-06: NCAA East Regional – t19th out of 24 teams (916)

2007-08: NCAA East Regional – 12th out of 24 teams (919)

2008-09: NCAA East Regional – 9th out of 24 teams (892)

2009-10: NCAA East Regional – 12th out of 24 teams (895)

2010-11: NCAA Central Regional – 20th out of 24 teams (945)

2011-12: NCAA Central Regional – 21st out of 24 teams (967)

2012-13: NCAA East Regional – 13th out of 24 teams (905)

2013-14: NCAA East Regional – 14th out of 24 teams (886)

2015-16: NCAA Baton Rouge Regional – t9th out of 24 teams (904)

2017-18: NCAA Austin Regional – Did Not Finish

2018-19: NCAA Auburn Regional – 8th out of 18 teams (881)

ECU NCAA Individual Results (Regionals)

Adrienne Millican (2003-04): NCAA East Regional – t9th out of 108 (222)

Lene Krog (2006-07): NCAA East Regional – t9th out of 108 (212)

Frida Gustafsson Spang (2014-15): NCAA East Regional – t35th out of 96 (226)

Lisa Pettersson (2016-17): NCAA Athens Regional – t50th out of 96 (227)

ECU NCAA Individual Results (Championships)

Adrienne Millican (2003-04): NCAA Championships – t34th out of 126 (295)

Lene Krog (2006-07): NCAA Championships – Withdrew due to injury