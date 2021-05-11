Forbrigd’s NCAA regional golf bid postponed again by rain

BATON ROUGE, La. – For the second-straight day, East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd’s bid for an NCAA Individual Golf Championship has been put on pause due to continuous heavy rains at the University Course, which is the site of the 2021 Baton Rouge Women’s Golf Regional.

First round action will begin at 11 a.m. (ET) Wednesday using a shotgun formation that will put all teams on the course at the same time.

A total of 18 teams, along with six individual players are taking part in the opening round of the regional. The top six teams and three individuals not on the six advancing teams will move forward to the national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona starting May 21.