Former D.H. Conley goalkeeper already having big impact on ECU soccer team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina women’s soccer team won its home opener last Friday against Houston in dramatic fashion.

Former D.H. Conley High School star Maeve English was right in the middle of it all … literally.

The Pirates shut out the Cougars, winning 1-0 in overtime. English was in goal for the Pirates and recorded her first career shutout as ECU’s defense held firm to get the win. For that, English was named as the American Athletic Conference’s Keeper of the Week.

Nolan Knight got the chance to speak with English about that game, getting to play for her dream school and how the freshman is already turning heads with just two career college starts under her belt. Click the above video to learn more.