GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Game will now have two former East Carolina University and D.H. Conley High School football stars playing in it.

C.J. Johnson will join Holton Ahlers in the game, which will be played at the Rose Bowl this Saturday at 6 p.m. It can be seen on the NFL Network.

Ahlers announced last week he would be attending the game, putting off shoulder surgery he was going to have before heading to Alabama to train and improve his chances of being picked in the upcoming NFL draft.

This is Ahlers’ second postseason bowl game that he will be participating in, after having an insane game and receiving the Hula Bowl Player of the Game Award on January 14.

The two helped lead the Pirates to an 8-5 record and a 52-29 Birmingham Bowl Game victory over Coastal Carolina. Johnson caught the last touchdown of the game.

Both players just finished up their careers with record numbers. CJ had 67 catches and his first 1,000-yard season, rounding out at 1,016 yards. In his four years at East Carolina, he had 175 catches for 2,849 yards and 20 touchdowns.