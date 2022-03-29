GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lifetime of football all led up to Tuesday morning. A group of former East Carolina players took the field for ECU’s pro day.

A dozen former Pirates ran through drills before NFL scouts with their football aspirations on the line. It was also a proud day for Pirates head coach Mike Houston, who watched as his former players put their best foot forward.

“To see the way the guys are prepared,” Houston said. “They’re all bigger, faster and stronger than they were the last time I saw them. They’ve all done their due diligence trying to make sure that they were prepared for it.”

