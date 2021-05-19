Former ECU kicker signs free-agent deal with Ravens

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Former East Carolina placekicker Jake Verity, the Pirates’ all-time career scoring leader with 352 points, has formally signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens according to a release by the National Football League organization.

A multi-year All-American Athletic Conference selection and Lou Groza Watch List member, Verity also holds a career mark in field goals made (74) while owning single-season standards in field goal accuracy (90.5, 19-for-21 in 2018) and three-pointers made (24 in 2019). He closed out his five-year career connecting on 74-of-98 field goals for a 75.5 percent accuracy rate (third all-time at ECU) and converted 130-of-133 extra point tries.

In all, Verity tallied 23 career multi-FG games, scored in double digits on 17 occasions and kicked off 120 times for 7,333 yards (61.1 avg.) with 75 touchbacks.

During his senior campaign in 2020, Verity connected on 14-of-21 field goals and was 30-of-31 in PATs totaling 72 points. He earned AAC Specialist-of-the-Week and Lou Groza “Stars of the Week” accolades for the fourth time in his career following the USF contest where he contributed 14 points in the Pirates’ 44-24 victory when setting the school career scoring record with a then-total of 314 points.

The Bremen, Ga. native earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business on Dec. 4, 2020.

