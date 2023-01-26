TAMPA, Fla. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina kicker Jake Verity has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday.

The “futures” designation means the Bucs have signed him for the next league year, which begins March 15.

We've signed K Jake Verity to a reserve/futures deal.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 25, 2023

Verity is ECU’s all-time career-scoring leader with 352 points. In 2019 he was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker. He converted 74 of his 98 field goal attempts and 130 of his 133 extra-point attempts with the Pirates.

Verity signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He earned a spot on Baltimore’s practice squad but then suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve.

Since then he has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has played in five preseason games over the past two years, connecting on six of seven field goal attempts and eight of his 10 extra-point attempts.