Former ECU men’s tennis player receives AAC Postgraduate Leadership Award

Former East Carolina University men’s tennis player Austin Allen is the 2019 men’s recipient of the American Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award and Scholarship, ECU officials said on Wednesday.



Allen is the second ECU student-athlete to be recognized with this award, with the first being Julien Dodu in 2015-16.

The awards are given to one male and one female student-athlete from an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport who have been admitted to a degree-granting or professional program for the following year, and who have demonstrated leadership through excellence in academic credentials, athletic performance, and depth of commitment to service within the institution or the community.

Allen will also receive a $5,000 scholarship, which may be applied to postgraduate study.

Allen, who hails from Asheboro, N.C., finished his career with a 23-8 singles mark and a 13-6 doubles ledger. He finished his senior season by forming a successful partnership with Diogo Marques as the duo went 9-3 together. Allen’s best season on the singles court came in 2017-18 when he went 12=3 and helped the Pirates to a program-best 22-5 record.

Allen graduated from ECU with a degree in biochemistry and plans to study at the UNC School of Medicine starting in the fall of 2019. He was a four-time selection the American’s All-Academic team and was named ECU’s Male Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2017-18 as well as winning the ECU Robert H. Wright Alumni Leaderhip Award in 2019. Allen also earned the Chemistry Undergraduate Research Experience Award in the Fall of 2017 and the Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Award in the Spring of 2018. He was one of four selected for the East Carolina Heart Institute Internship program in 2018.

Along with his academic and athletic pursuits, Allen served in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for four years, including as the President during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 years. In total, he completed more than 260 hours of community service during his four years as a Pirate.