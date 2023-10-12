SEATTLE (WNCT) — Guess which former East Carolina University quarterback is back with the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Pirate Holton Ahlers is making his third stop with the Seahawks this season after he signed a deal Thursday. He will be the team’s only practice squad quarterback and likely provide some insurance with quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith somewhat banged up.

Ahlers signed a free-agent deal with the Seahawks in May after not being drafted. He was among the final cuts made as the team worked to get to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the practice squad but later cut.

Ahlers has also had workouts recently with the Packers and Colts before returning to the Great Northwest.

He threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games. He finished his ECU career with 13,933 yards and 97 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,446 yards and 25 touchdowns.

To make room on the roster, the Seahawks cut safety Teez Taboro, who signed to the practice squad during Week 3.