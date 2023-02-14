GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina University quarterback Dominique Davis has signed a one-year contract with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Davis etched his name in the school record book several times in just two seasons at East Carolina (2010-11) after spending time at Boston College and Fort Scott Community College. He became the first ECU quarterback ever to complete more than 700 passes for 7,000 or more yards, per his bio on ECU’s website. He finished his ECU career with 727 completions on 1,456 attempts for 7,192 yards and 62 touchdowns. He also tallied 14 rushing touchdowns.

Davis is now a seasoned CFL quarterback. Through seven seasons in the league, Davis has logged 3,893 passing yards on 335 completions. Davis has thrown 14 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 434 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Prior to the CFL, Davis entered the NFL by signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He went on to spend time with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.