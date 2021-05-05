Former ECU receiver signs free-agent deal with Minnesota Vikings

GREENVILLE, N.C. — We already knew he looked good in purple. Now, former East Carolina wide receiver Blake Proehl will see how he does in Minnesota Vikings purple.

Proehl has formally signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings according to a release by the National Football League organization.

In addition to making at least one catch in his last 24-straight games dating back to 2018, Proehl closed out his East Carolina career with 130 receptions for 1,576 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 contests (22 starts). His catch total already stands 12th among all-time Pirate receivers in just three years of action.

He ranked first on the unit with 577 reception yards on 47 grabs and tallied four TDs in 2020 while authoring two triple-digit yardage outings, which included a team single-game best 182-yard performance against Tulane on Nov. 7 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Proehl’s last collegiate game was a six-catch, 152-yard, two-touchdown effort during the Pirates’ 52-38 American Athletic Conference victory over SMU on Nov. 28.

An Honor Roll and Dean’s List performer in the classroom with a cumulative grade point average of 3.75, Proehl graduated from East Carolina University on Dec. 4, 2020 with a degree in communication.

Proehl, along with other UDFA signees and the draft class, will report to Minnesota’s rookie mini-camp May 13-16.

Additional rookie free agent announcements which involve former Pirates will be released once officially confirmed by their respective NFL teams.