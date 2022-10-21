EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WNCN) – Former star-studded East Carolina Pirate Linval Joseph may be taking the cleats out of the closet once more.

The 12-year NFL veteran, three-year Pirate starter, Conference USA and national honoree was hosted by the New York Jets on Friday for a potential contract, that was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The former second-round draft pick to the New York Giants in 2010 just may be returning to the area after stints with three teams.

Joseph, a true freshman with ECU in 2007, played in all 13 games (four starts) and was named to that year’s Conference USA Team. He had 40 overall tackles (13 solo, 27 assisted) that year, as well as 8.5 tackles for loss. He also recorded five quarterback hits and had two fumble recoveries.

In 2008 Joseph had two memorable blocked extra points in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to go along with 2.5 sacks on the year, one forced fumble, one batted pass and one quarterback hurry on the season. Joseph was part of the unit that season that held three opponents to less than 100 passing yards, too. ECU’s defense that season ranked No. 7 nationally in turnovers (33).

In 2009, as a junior and in his final year with ECU before declaring for the NFL Draft, Joseph was on top of the Pirates’ depth chart as a defensive lineman. He and senior Jay Ross was one of the top inside-duos in college football, ecupirates.com wrote.

He finished with 53 total tackles (21 solo, 32 assisted), 10.5 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

In the NFL, Joseph has played for the Giants (2010-13), Minnesota Vikings (2014-19) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020-21).

In his career, Joseph has made 162 starts in 171 games, forced eight fumbles, recovered five, scored one defensive touchdown, sacked a signal-caller 25 times, accumulated 644 tackles (379 solo, 265 assisted), racked up 56 tackles for loss and applied 75 quarterback hits.

The Jets (4-2), are dealing with minor injuries to defensive ends Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin and John Franklin-Myers. With a young defense, head coach Robert Saleh could be looking for a veteran presence for a New York team doing better than projected seven weeks into the season.