DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina University star Alex Burleson is seemingly on the fast track to making it to the roster of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The former All-American has skyrocketed through the Cardinals’ minor league farm system. He was in High-A Peoria and jumped to Double-A Springfield and then on to Triple-A Memphis, where he started this season.

“It feels great, end of the year here last year,” Burleson said of his time in Memphis. “You know, it’s basically the same team as last year, so it’s a good group of guys.

“You know, just taking last year’s experience and, feeling a little, uh, you know, uncomfortable last year, but taking that into this year and just doing my thing here.”

Heading into Wednesday’s game, he was hitting .259 with 12 runs, 12 RBI and five homers in 15 games.

