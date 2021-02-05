Former ECU star reflects on three Super Bowl wins with Cowboys, playing in the NFL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are just a handful of athletes in the world that get a chance to play in the NFL, and there are even fewer that get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, much less three of them.

Robert Jones, a former linebacker at East Carolina University, did just that. The former first-round pick won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s

“I was on a very good football team and didn’t realize it,” Jones said in a Zoom call earlier this week. “And everybody in the pros are really good, but the Cowboys at that time were a very good football team, and I was just a young pup, just thrown in the fire.”

But you could say he figured it out. Jones got significant playing time in all three Super Bowls, racking up multiple tackles, but he said his favorite memories don’t even come from the actual game.

I was coming out of the locker room and then, look whose sitting there waiting, it was Stevie Wonder,” Jones said. “So for me, a memorable moment was just reaching for his hand, talk to him, say something to him and he was just sitting there in front of me.

“And I was able to say ‘My mom loved you, my dad loved you,’ and ‘This is what we used to do on Saturdays’ and stuff,” Jones said. “The memorable moments is just meeting the people that I met there.”

Super Bowl LV will bring plenty of memorable moments. This year in the NFL has been one to remember, too, from the pandemic to the matchup, and since Robert son’s Zay isn’t on either roster this year, he said he’s staying neutral. That doesen’t mean that he doesen’t have a prediction.

“I really don’t have a dog in the fight,” Jones said. “But, if I had to pick one, if I was forced to pick one, I would like to see Tom Brady win. And I would like to see it happen for him just one more time, solidify this game as a veteran game like it once used to be even before I joined the NFL.”

You can watch Sunday’s Super Bowl on WNCT. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.