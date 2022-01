GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pound for pound, he’s one of the best to ever lace up the cleats for the East Carolina University football team.

Tyler Snead isn’t very big but he’s certainly a very good athlete for the Pirates. Now, he’s hoping to get a shot to play at the next level, the NFL.

Snead spoke with WNCT’s Garrett Short about his decision to leave ECU and declare for the draft, his preparations and more.