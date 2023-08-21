ARLINGTON, Texas (WNCT) – The XFL announced Monday that Arlington Renegades offensive lineman and former East Carolina University star Garrett McGhin has signed an NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills.

With Monday’s signing of McGhin, 59 NFL contracts have been signed by XFL players since the offseason began on May 15. If the players return to the XFL, they will resume with their former teams.

Garrett McGhin (XFL photo)

McGhin is the sixth Arlington player to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile (San Francisco 49ers), wide receiver Victor Bolden (Houston Texans), defensive lineman Bruce Hector (New York Jets), linebacker Willie Taylor (Jacksonville Jaguars), and defensive back Darren Evans (New York Giants).

McGhin, a 2023 XFL Champion, logged 12 games/starts at right tackle, joining Mike Horton as the only two offensive linemen to play in every game for the team this past season. The Tallahassee, FL native and East Carolina product appeared in two games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019 in his only NFL regular season action to date, and has also spent time with Buffalo, Jacksonville, and the New York Giants.

